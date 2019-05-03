Free Summer Concert Series in Earlham City Park

Free Summer Concert Series in Earlham City Park5/3/2019
Ahhhhh. Summer in the park on Sunday evening in small-town Iowa. Residents are sitting on lawn chairs or
A grant writer friend heard about the Levitt music grant and helped with the application. “It was a little daunting,” Williams says. “We didn’t know about hiring a sound and light crew or working through a talent buyer to hire performers, but, again, we had help.”
She says many of the other towns are backed by Chamber of Commerce groups or others. “We are an all-volunteer organization, and we have no staff.” 2
Because the planners are all female, they wanted a strong female representation on the lineups. “We have listened to lots of YouTube videos to get a good musical mix,” they say. Some performers are from central Iowa, while others are from spots like Nashville, Syracuse, and New Orleans
They also wanted a good push for the community of Earlham. The main food vendor will be the local grocery store with sandwiches and other foods. Other craft vendors will be local. Kids’ activities will be sponsored by area groups, such as Scouts or 4-H clubs.
Dates and performers, concerts at 6 p.m. Sundays at Earlham City Park:
June 2 — Damon Dotson Band (from Des Moines); opening act, Harper & Lee.
June 9 — Parranderos Latin Combo (from Des Moines); open act, The New Mexicos.
June 16 — Elliott Whitmore (from Montrose, IA); opening act, Dustin Smith.
June 23 — Roanoke (from Nashville, TN)l opening act, Bruce Day.
June 30 — The Foxies (from Nashville, TN); opening act, Emily Scott Robinson.
July 14 — Flow Tribe (from New Orleans, LA)
July 21 — Sophistafunk (from Syracuse, NY); opening act, Patrease Hartman.
July 28 — Annalibera (from Des Moines); opening act, Joshua Sinclair.
Aug. 4 — Devon Gilfillian (from East Nashville, TN)
Aug. 11 — Jaedyn James and The Hunger (from Minneapolis, MN)
(Note: If raining, concerts move indoors to the Earlham school.)
For further information:
Web site: levittamp.org/earlham