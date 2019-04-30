Just Released

Fandoms Convene at MyDMPL Con!

The family-friendly festival features costumed characters, crafts, and activities for all ages.

Con one con all to the second annual MyDMPL Con! Come to the library to enjoy this family-friendly festival for all fandoms. Travel to Hogwarts to find your Patronus and play “I Spy” at Dumbledore’s desk. Meet superheroes and Disney princesses. Play retro video games, create your own manga strip, and have your photo taken in the setting of your favorite movie.

Last year, more than 1,000 people came to the first MyDMPL Con. Kids and families dressed in costumes of all kinds and went from activity to activity, creating fun memories along the way. This year, we’re making MyDMPL Con even bigger and better. The meeting room wing will have drop-in activities all day – from Paw Patrol crafts for the little ones to zombie cosplay for teens and tweens. The event is also expanding outside, where you can have your portrait drawn and luchadores will give demonstrations.

It’s certain to be a full afternoon of fun. Check out the newest episode of the DMPL Podcast, where a couple of event organizers discuss what’s going to happen! That episode is available to listen to at dmpl.org/blog. A full schedule of activities is below, and more information is available at dmpl.org/mydmplcon. Let your cape fly at the Des Moines Public Library during MyDMPL Con!

Full Schedule:

Meeting Room 1: Play and create with LEGO, My Little Pony, and Paw Patrol activities.

Meeting Room 2: Go to Hogwarts! Find your Patronus, create your own Remembrall, and visit Dumbledore’s desk.

Meeting Room 3: Play Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and other video games. Participate in zombie cosplay, manga crafts, and origami.

Youth Area: Roaming superheroes, Jester Puppets, princesses, and characters from Paw Patrol

Imagination Station: Green screen magic

Café: Tables from the Science Center, IPTV, and Lena D Artistry

Outside: Luchadores, face painting, and portrait sketching.

Guests:

Rosie Reader and Miffy

Sky and Marshall from Paw Patrol, courtesy of Storybook Adventures

Several Disney princesses, courtesy of Little Princess Parties

Wonder Woman and the Dark Knight, courtesy of the Iowa League of Heroes