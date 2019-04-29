Just Released

May the 4th Be With You, a Rock and Roll and Comedy Experience﻿

Local rock and roll band and Star Wars aficionados Hold For Swank are hosting a “May The 4th Be With You” concert on…May 4.

The show, set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Vaudeville Mews, is an all ages event.

Show runner Max Kenkel, who is also bassist for Hold For Swank, is pretty excited. “I’m so excited; I might have to send the garrison!”

“Jokes aside, we’ve had this idea for a while. Get some bands and comedians together to celebrate May 4th. I love Star Wars, I love democracy, heck, we’re even thinking about changing our name to The Senate for one night only.”

The show features three bands, fellow local acts Tough Ghost and Ten Four. Also performing are local comedians Marc Von Ahnen and Wes Cozad.

“We’re also having a cosplay contest. Best costume wins $50 cash. We’ll pull the best cosplays on stage during our set and let the crowd decide. It should be fun. It’s all ages, so kids are welcome, just make sure you bring ear plugs for them. After all, going to a rock show ain’t like dusting crops, boy! Without precise calculations we could fly right through a star or bounce too close to a supernova and that’d end your rock and roll real quick, wouldn’t it?”

The bands plan to inject some Star Wars into their sets, and the comedy promises to reference both the prequels and the sequels.

What: May The 4th Be With You, A night of rock and roll and comedy and a costume contest celebrating Star Wars.

When: May 4t, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Vaudeville Mews, Des Moines

Who: Hold For Swank, Tough Ghost, Ten Four, Mark Von Ahnen and Wes Cozad

Who Can Come: Anyone, even Max’s Mom

Admission: $10 at the door

“It’ll be a great time,” added Kenkel. “I know a few maneuvers, and the club has unlimited power, so come on out and have some fun celebrating the movies we all love. I promise, the show will be better than sand. I hate sand.”

“Oh, and may the force be with you!”