BEST BUDDIES IOWA TO HOLD ANNUAL FRIENDSHIP WALK TO PROMOTE INCLUSION OF INDIVIDUALS WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

4/29/2019

WHAT: Best Buddies Iowa will bring together over 800 supporters to its annual Friendship Walk to raise awareness and funds to support inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD); the number one walk in the

country of its kind. Best Buddies International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing friendships, leadership development and integrated employment for individuals with IDD. Since 2009, more than 200,000 participants have walked in over 30 states, raising more than $16 million for Best Buddies

International across the country. Contributions from the organization’s dedicated sponsors, such as the 2019 presenting sponsor Wellmark, are judiciously spent,

with 83% of total funds directly applied to the enrichment of its organizational programs across the state of Iowa. Programming is available in elementary

schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges and businesses.

WHEN: Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 10 a.m. Check-In for all participants; 11 a.m. Program hosted by emcee Kurt Van Auken from Star 102.5; Lunch immediately following the Walk, provided by Hy-Vee; Celebration until 1 p.m. at Western Gateway Park

WHERE: Western Gateway Park

1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines

TICKETS: Free of charge to all attendees. However, individuals who donate or raise $50 qualify for a free 2019 Walk t-shirt. To register as an individual or as a part of a team, visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/centraliowa.

WHO: Jennifer Woodley – Best Buddies International, State Director

