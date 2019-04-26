Just Released

Here come the Mummies

Here Come the Mummies (HCTM), an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000-year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind, will headline the entertainment stage at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 22 during RAGBRAI’s overnight visit in Winterset, IA. Their “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” is sure to get you into them (and possibly vice versa).

Some say they were cursed after deflowering a great Pharaoh’s daughter. Others claim they are reincarnated Grammy-winning studio musicians. Regardless, Here Come the Mummies’ mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain, and melt your face. Their high energy show is bound to get the crowd up and dancing even after riding 70 miles by bike.

Here Come the Mummies is not only known locally but around the world. Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick; rocked the Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; played massive festivals like Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Suwannee Hulaween, and Riverbend; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.

For more information on Here Come the Mummies, check them out at www.herecomethemummies.com.