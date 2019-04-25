Just Released

Winner, winner, American Legion to host a chicken dinner!

A broasted chicken dinner event will be hosted by the Ankeny American Legion Post on Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 521 S.W Third St. in Ankeny. This event will raise money to support the many activities the Legion Post supports in Ankeny.

June marks the 100th birthday of the Ankeny Legion Post. The group is planning an open house on June 30 from 1-3 p.m. for people to come and learn about the history of the Post.