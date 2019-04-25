Just Released

KCCI Honored with Three Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards Recognition Includes Award for Overall Excellence

KCCI is receiving three Edward R. Murrow awards from the Midwest region of the Radio Television and Digital News Association (RTDNA), including recognition for Overall Excellence. The Murrow Awards are considered one of the highest honors in journalism, and KCCI has a long tradition of being awarded at both the regional and national level.

The entry for Overall Excellence focused on coverage of severe flooding and tornado events, breaking stories such as the disappearance of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, and the first gubernatorial debate of the 2018 general election.

Other honors were Anchor Eric Hanson’s writing for the This is Iowa series. These stories focus on Iowans who are enriching the lives of their neighbors. KCCI’s digital team is also recognized for Excellence in Social Media for multiple pieces of content surrounding the inspiring story of Chris Norton, a local football player who has regained some use in his legs after being given a three percent chance of moving after an accident.

“It’s a great honor to win a Murrow Award in any category, but to be honored with Overall Excellence speaks to how our journalists demonstrate what it means to be Iowa’s News Leader,” noted KCCI News Director Allison Smith.

KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather added, “All of KCCI views our role as the news leader in central Iowa as the most important part of our mission. Our team pushes to do their best on every story for the people who count on us to stay informed. To receive awards is a tangible sign of our journalist’s dedication.”