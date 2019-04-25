Just Released

Historic Valley Junction Foundation’s 15th Annual Festival Cinco de Mayo

Travel south of the border as the Historic Valley Junction Foundation presents our 15th Annual Festival Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 4, from Noon to 10 p.m. Located in the 100 Block of Fifth Street and Railroad Park in Historic Valley ,Junction, West Des Moines, visitors are invited to enjoy Mexican foods, artwork, live music, dancing, and family activities.

Inflatables and children’s activities will be available. Scheduled entertainment includes dancers and local photo exhibit. Live music will be performed by Herencia Musical, Guitarras-ATM, and The Tony Valdez Large Band.

Celebrating the Mexican heritage of many railroad workers during the establishment years of Valley Junction, this festival is an opportunity to recognize the Mexican community who helped James Jordan’s vision of bringing the railroad to the Des Moines area become a reality. In honor of our strong heritage, we will also present a proclamation and announcement of our local Cinco de Mayo King and Queen.

Valley Junction was established in 1846 when its first settler, James Jordan arrived. The name Valley Junction was chosen because it was located in the valley of the Raccoon River and served as the junction for the railroad. By 1900, the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad had moved its operation to the area. After the railroad boom ended, Valley Junction slowed its pace and changed its official name to West Des Moines in 1938. Many family members of the original railroad workers still live in the Valley Junction area today.

Valley Junction is now home to over 162 distinctive stores, restaurants, and independent businesses, each with its own unique historical character. Known for its unique specialty stores, Valley Junction is one of central Iowa’s most unique attractions. Visit our website, www.valleyjunction.com for more information and a complete calendar of events.