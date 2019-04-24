Just Released

WHO-HD EARNS TWO REGIONAL EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS

WHO-HD announced today that they’ve been awarded two coveted Edward R. Murrow regional awards for journalism excellence. The awards were announced Tuesday afternoon by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Channel 13 evening anchor Dan Winters and photojournalist Randy Schumacher won for “Excellence in Video” for a story entitled Pipe Dream. Today in Iowa anchor Andy Fales and photojournalist Randy Schumacher captured the “Excellence in Sound” award for their story Hoping for a Hit. These regional award winners will no compete for national Murrow awards to be announced in June.

Earlier this month, WHO-HD was awarded 11 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) and 17 awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA).

About WHO-HD Channel 13

WHO-HD Channel 13, owned by Tribune Media Company, is celebrating 65 years of broadcast service to central Iowa. Channel 13 News prides itself on bringing viewers rich, local content. From investigations to ground-breaking, creative coverage of the big daily story, more Iowans are choosing Channel 13 News.

The technology leader, WHO-HD Channel 13 is now utilizing a powerful-new S-Band Doppler Radar…the most advanced technology available in Iowa. In 2010, WHO-HD became the first commercial television station in Iowa to begin broadcasting all local programming in total high definition in 2010. In addition, WHO-HD was the first station in Iowa to: utilize videotape, broadcast live from news events and protect with live Doppler radar.