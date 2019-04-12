Just Released

ANDY GRAMMER ANNOUNCED AS HEADLINER OF ANNUAL PIZZA FEST IN THE DISTRICT AT PRAIRIE TRAIL JUNE 1﻿

Hit American singer and songwriter Andy Grammer will headline Pizza Fest in The District at Prairie Trail June 1.

Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.” Andy’s second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the quadruple platinum worldwide hit “Honey, I’m Good,” which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).” Andy’s third full length album, The Good Parts, was released in December 2017 and includes his smash hit “Fresh Eyes,” which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 350 million+ total streams. A new album is expected to be released yet this Spring.

Pizza Fest is an annual festival entirely dedicated to showcasing pizza. Held in The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny, it features pizza tasting and food fare from area pizzerias, restaurants and food truck vendors, plus domestic and local craft beers. This year’s fourth annual celebration will be held June 1 from 4 – 11 p.m. Admission is free.

The event will include two opening musical acts and a Best of the Fest Pizza Contest, with pizza vendors woo-ing votes to be named the Best of the Fest. A pizza eating contest and Pizza Party Fun Zone for kids, featuring games, activities, music and prizes, will also take place.

Pizza Fest is hosted by The District at Prairie Trail. Designed to be the entertainment center of Prairie Trail, The District features some of the best destinations in the region. It includes eating and drinking establishments, retail and specialty shops, fitness and beauty businesses and professional services.

The festival will be held in the new Town Square, an acre of greenspace and tree-lined walkways connecting retail, entertainment, residential and offices spaces. It is located at 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny.

For more information, visit https://thedistrictpt.com