Just Released

Todd Sommerfeld, Kreg Tool Company, joins headliners for the 2019 Central Iowa Business Conference

Todd Sommerfeld is the second-generation owner and Executive Chairman of Kreg Tool Company in Huxley. He joined Kreg in 1999 after a brief stint in public accounting. Since that time Kreg has grown from 12 employees to over 250. Sommerfeld has been involved with all aspects of growing and scaling an entrepreneurial business including the transition of both his father and himself from the role of CEO. He is a certified executive coach who has become as passionate about human growth and development as he is about product and business development.

Sommerfeld will be presenting on “The Power of Letting Go” speaking about his own experiences letting go of the day to day operations in 2012 after 13 years of running Kreg Tool. His message is about becoming secure in your own identity as a leader so that you are able to activate the head, heart, and hands of your people. The benefits of doing so are moving your people from compliance to commitment. The business impact of doing this is undeniably large. Learn about his story and how he found powerful personal and organizational growth through the process of letting go.

The Central Iowa Business Conference is the premier event for CEOs and executive teams, business owners, investors, community leaders and entrepreneurs to attend and experience a full day of inspiration and education to take your business to a new level. The conference boasts top-level speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic opportunities to connect with other leadership teams from across Central Iowa .

Tickets can be purchased through the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce at 515-331-6855 or online at www.centraliowabusinessconference.com.