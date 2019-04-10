Just Released

﻿The 36th Annual Heartland Carwash Association Product and Equipment Industry Trade Show is Coming to Des Moines

DHave you ever thought about owning or operating a carwash, but not sure where to begin? Do you already own or operate a carwash and want to see the latest equipment, hear about industry trends or network with industry professionals? How about a Dog Wash?

The Heartland Carwash Association’s Annual Product and Equipment Show takes place April 16-17, at the Prairie Meadows Events Center, Hotel and Casino in Altoona. This year marks the 36th consecutive HCA Product Show, one of the largest and longest-running industry trade shows in the country, where over 70 exhibitors will on display.

Exhibitors and attendees from around the country will be coming to Des Moines for this year’s event. Many national and international equipment manufacturers, distributors and suppliers will be showcasing the latest products and services. In addition, many industry executives will be on-hand to discuss current trends and provide insight into owning and operating a vehicle wash. Whether you are looking for additional suppliers, considering a new equipment purchase, buying an existing carwash or building a new carwash from the ground-up, the HCA Product Show is the place to get the answers to all of your questions.

Product Show Admissions

The HCA Product Show is open to the public and entrance admissions start at $25. For more details on attending the Show or exhibiting your products or services, please call 515.224.6845 or visit our web site at www.heartlandcarwash.org.