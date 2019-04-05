Just Released

THE WHEELMOBILE ROLLS INTO IOWA IN SEARCH OF “WHEEL OF FORTUNE” CONTESTANTS

Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be returning to the Des Moines area, bringing the fun of “America’s Game®” to local fans. The open auditions will take place at Lakeside Hotel Casino’s Event Center on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.; and Monday, April 29 at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Hosted by Wheel of Fortune’s traveling team, attendees will have the opportunity to fill out an application, have his or her name drawn at random to play a simulated version of the game onstage, win unique prizes and be evaluated as a contestant for the broadcast version of the show. Each show will last an hour, and all attendees must be 18 years of age or older.

Staff members from the Wheel of Fortune promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins. Anyone who submits a completed application has the chance to be called onstage to audition during the show or selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.

For nearly 20 years, the Wheelmobile has been making fans’ dreams come true. “Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants,” says Executive Producer Harry Friedman. “The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream.” In fact, most contestants who appear on Wheel of Fortune came out to Wheelmobile events in their hometowns.

Directions: From the Des Moines area, Lakeside Hotel Casino is located off I-35 South at Exit 34. Doors to the Lakeside Event Center will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, and 3 p.m. on Monday. Applications for a chance to audition will be distributed to the line formed in the Prefunction Corridor located adjacent to the Event Center

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on WHO-HD Channel 13. For more information on the Wheelmobile, tune into WHO, log on to WHOTV.com or visit wheeloffortune.com.