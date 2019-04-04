Just Released

EMCOR GROUP INC. ACQUIRES DES MOINES ELECTRIC CONTRACTOR BAKER ELECTRIC INC.

Acquisition Continues Growth of EMCOR’S Electrical Construction Services Operations

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, announced that it has acquired Baker Electric, Inc. Founded more than 70 years ago and headquartered in Des Moines, IA, Baker Electric is a preeminent full service electrical contractor providing network cabling, underground installations, traffic signalization, and service. Additionally, Baker Electric also provides energy efficient services including conservation, energy audits, and lighting retrofits for commercial facilities throughout the state of Iowa. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mike Parry, President and CEO of EMCOR Construction Services, said: “EMCOR is very excited about the synergies, capabilities, and customer relationships that Baker Electric brings to the organization. As a leading full-service contractor, Baker Electric has been a key player in the central Iowa market and EMCOR will continue to facilitate the organization’s growth. Baker Electric will be part of EMCOR’s U.S. Construction Services operations.”

Britt Baker, CEO of Baker Electric, said “EMCOR’s strength and resources will allow Baker Electric to continue to provide outstanding electrical services to the company’s loyal and valued customers, and stable and attractive employment opportunities for our employees, for many years to come.”

BCC Advisers of Des Moines assisted Baker Electric, Inc. with respect to the transaction.