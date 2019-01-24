Just Released

Waukee Crime Stoppers Offering Reward in Armed Robbery Case

Waukee, Iowa – REWARD OF UP TO $1,500 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Waukee Crime Stoppers and the Waukee Police Department need the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for armed robbery.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at approximately 9 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at the Kum & Go store located at 650 W. Hickman Road in Waukee, Iowa. An unknown male suspect entered the Kum & Go armed with a handgun; he then demanded and received money from the clerk before he fled the store on foot.

Waukee Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979, extension 0 or by calling Waukee Crime Stoppers at 515-987-9000. All tipsters remain anonymous.

It should be noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



