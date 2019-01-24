Just Released

Kacer Named Superintendent of the Johnston Community School District

JOHNSTON, IOWA – Members of the Johnston Board of Education have named Ms. Laura Kacer as the new superintendent of the Johnston Community School District.

The board was unanimous in its decision to hire Kacer following her interview with the seven-member board and numerous pieces of positive feedback from the school community via listening sessions and an online form. Kacer has served as the interim superintendent of the district since July 1, 2018. Her new contract is expected to be approved at the Jan. 28 board meeting

“The board is most appreciative of the outstanding work Ms. Kacer has accomplished during her tenure as interim superintendent over the past few months,” said board president Greg Dockum. “The overwhelmingly positive input we have received at several listening sessions and through the district’s online feedback form from students, staff, parents and community members further reinforces our belief that she is the right person to lead the Johnston Community School District forward in the years ahead.”

At the Jan. 28 board meeting, specifics of Kacer’s three year contract will be approved. She will be paid $205,000 annually; her official start date as the permanent superintendent is July 1, 2019.

Since starting as the interim superintendent, Kacer has overseen the bidding process for the renovated central office construction project (summer 2019) and researched and led implementation on the new Danielson Teacher Evaluation system. She has worked closely with the district’s technology department to build a comprehensive data dashboard (Tableau) so parents and educators can make more informed educational decisions through easy-to-access data. Kacer has also spent much time working with individual building leaders to align professional learning initiatives to building continuous improvement plans.

“I am honored and excited to continue to work collaboratively with the staff, students and community stakeholders to help lead Johnston forward,” Kacer said. “Our work together helps each student find individual success and growth. It’s an exciting time to be in the Johnston Community School District.”

Kacer is very familiar with the district and Des Moines metro education environment. She was hired in 2013 as the principal of Johnston Middle School and assumed the role of Executive Director of Human Resources in 2015. Over the course of her 24-year career, she has also held various leadership roles within the Des Moines Public School District, including positions as a principal, vice principal, dean of students, and middle school math teacher.

Kacer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Grand View University and a master’s degree in K-12 Educational Administration from Drake University. Kacer has earned a specialist’s degree in Educational Administration – Superintendent License from Drake. She also holds a licensure in evaluator approval.

Kacer resides in West Des Moines with her husband. Her daughters recently graduated from Iowa State University.