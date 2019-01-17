Just Released

Saylorville Lake: Ice Warning

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Saylorville Lake are warning visitors to stay off the ice. Recent warm and cold weather, along with rain and snow decrease the stability of ice conditions. Ice on reservoirs is extra dangerous due to the water constantly moving beneath the ice’s surface. Also, the reservoir’s water level fluctuates daily causing the ice to weaken. Please use extreme caution along the shoreline and do not go out onto the ice.

The ice may look like it can support you, but it rarely forms uniformly; it could be one foot thick where you stand and only a couple inches thick a few feet away. All ice is currently unstable and dangerous so please stay off the ice to keep you and your pets safe.

Rather than going on the ice, try sledding down one of Saylorville Lake’s two sledding hills. Recent snow has given visitors the opportunity to utilize the sledding hills located at Cherry Glen and Lakeview Recreation Areas. Please do not slide on the dam structures as there are many unseen safety hazards.

Visitors may receive current information regarding the status of all recreation areas by visiting our Facebook page or our website. For current lake level information and forecasts, access www.rivergages.com. Saylorville Lake is in the Rock Island District, Des Moines River Basin.

For More Information on Saylorville Lake

(515) 276-4656

SaylorvilleLake@usace.army.mil

http://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/SaylorvilleLake.aspx

www.facebook.com/SaylorvilleLake