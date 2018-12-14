Just Released

Waukee’s Trailside Dog Park to Open in Early 2019

Waukee, Iowa—Construction of Waukee’s first dog park is nearing completion. The Waukee Parks & Recreation Department will open the park to the public in early 2019, as soon as weather allows. The four-acre Trailside Dog Park is located at 590 SE Brick Drive in Waukee directly south of the popular Heart of the Warrior Trail, hence the name ‘Trailside’.

“We think it’s a great opportunity that this park is located along the Heart of the Warrior Trail,” said Waukee Parks & Recreation Director Matt Jermier. “Dog owners can utilize the trail to get to the Trailside Dog Park. And, residents without dogs can also take advantage of the park restrooms and drinking fountain if they need a stop while out for a ride or a run on the trail.”

The Trailside Dog Park also features 21 parking stalls, separated large/small dog areas, dog waste stations, a shade structure, concrete walking paths, open greenspaces and bicycle racks. Waukee Mayor Bill Peard said he thinks visitors will be impressed by the new amenity.

“The park has a lot to offer citizens and their dogs. We are excited to open the gates come spring,” said Peard. “And, Trailside is just one of several new Waukee park projects on the docket for construction over the next few years.”

Park passes will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 7, 2019. Annual passes cost $25 for each Waukee dog. Non-resident passes are $45 per dog. Daily passes are also available for $5. Waukee residents will be required to license each dog with the City of Waukee prior to purchasing a Trailside Dog Park pass. Residents can visit PetData.com or call 1-855-585-8157 to license dogs. All users can visit Waukee.org/registration beginning January 7 to purchase park passes.

City officials expect the opening to occur in March; however, that decision will be made based on weather conditions. Visit Waukee.org/dogpark for park rules and other details.