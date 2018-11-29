Just Released

Special Olympics Iowa hosts West Des Moines Polar Plunge at Raccoon River Park Dec. 2

Grimes, IA – Bring on the cold! The West Des Moines Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Iowa is set for Sunday, December 2nd at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines. The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by taking a cold dip in the frigid waters at Raccoon River Park.

There is a way for everyone to be involved – plunge solo, plunge as a team, toss your boss, sponsor an individual or team or volunteer at the event. If you are too chicken to plunge, you can register to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes. The more money a plunger or chicken raises, the more prizes they receive. Special prizes will be given to the plunger who raises the most money, the chicken with the most money, and the team with the best costumes.

Each plunger or chicken must raise a minimum of $75. Immediately following the Plunge there will be a post-party where participants can stay warm and enjoy fun, food, drink, music and prizes.

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue to provide year-round sports training and competition to more than 14,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports Partners.

Thank you to our Polar Plunge sponsors: Greater Iowa Credit Union, Aveda Institute, Kwik Star, Famous Dave’s, Midwest Regional Dive Team, City of West Des Moines Emergency Services, and Scott Tudor Entertainment.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018

Time: Check-in from 10:45 – 11:45 a.m., Plunge starts at noon

Location: Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines

Registration: Register Online

For more information contact Mary Besler at mbesler@soiowa.org or 515-986-5520.