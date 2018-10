Just Released

Waukee Police and Fire Departments Hosting Halloween Open House

What: The Waukee Police and Fire Departments will open doors to the Waukee Public Safety Building for their first annual Halloween Open House, treating costumed kids to candy and more! This event is free to the public.

When: Sunday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway, Waukee

Who: Waukee Police and Fire Departments, Waukee community members