Just Released

Young Variety to Host Charity Concert

Young Variety, Variety – the Children’s Charity’s young professional group, is set to host their first ever Charity Concert on Friday, Nov. 2 at Noce in downtown Des Moines. The lineup includes Girls Rock DSM (a 2018 Variety Grant recipient), Des Moines native Lily DeTaeye and Motide with Andre Davis. Tickets are $20 and can only be purchased prior to the event at varietyiowa.com/events. Funds raised will support Variety’s mission and programs.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

This is an all-ages show until 9 p.m. and is 21+ after 9 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

Since 2013, Girls Rock! Des Moines has been empowering girls through music, education and collaboration. They inspire girls to use their own unique voices to rise and reach for their own endless possibilities in an atmosphere of respect, positive language and energy. www.girlsrockdsm.org

Lily DeTaeye is a young, powerhouse singer-songwriter hailing from Des Moines. Her emotive, soulful voice is reminiscent of Ingrid Michaelson, with a diverse musical styling echoing the Lumineers. Lily is a delight whose performance leaves audiences wanting more! www.lilydetaeye.com

MoTide is a collaborative musical project from the works of the thunderous duo, Jeremy Franklin and Gabe Scheid. The project is inspired by organic instruments and music as well as forward thinking pop, hip hop and jazz. The two gentlemen bring to the table very different backgrounds which can be heard in the music. www.motidemusic.com

About Variety

Variety – the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children in our community. For more information on how you can be a part of our work, please visit varietyiowa.com.