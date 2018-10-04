Just Released

James Jordan Book-Signing Reception Oct. 18

The Historic Valley Junction Foundation (HVJF) announces the publication of a new book, “Pursuit of a Dream – James Jordan: His Life and His Legacy,” written by West Des Moines author Louise Gately with Jan Davison. This new book details the impressive but little-known story of James Jordan, the founder of Valley Junction, head of the Polk County Underground Railroad, and civic leader whose efforts forever changed the course of history in Des Moines and across Iowa.

Gately’s extensive research has resulted in an informative and inspiring narrative exploring Jordan’s ancestry, his early years in western Virginia, his trek west, his arrival in Iowa, and his influence here as a businessman, statesman, and man of faith. This beautifully bound hard-cover book also includes numerous photos, illustrations and maps to support and enhance the text.

A book-signing reception will be held Thursday, October 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the HVJF offices, 137 5th Street in West Des Moines. Gately will speak and books will be available for purchase. All proceeds from books sales will benefit the HVJF, a non-profit organization that works to support the Valley Junction community. The reception is free of charge, and the public is invited to attend.

Arrangements can be made for Gately to speak privately to your group or organization by contacting Jamie Lamb, with the Historic Valley Junction Foundation, (515) 222-3642 or via email: events@valleyjunction.com.