Just Released

STIVERS FORD LINCOLN BEGINS CONSTRUCTION ON NEW STAND-ALONE COLLISION CENTER

Stivers Ford Lincoln in Waukee recently began construction on its new state-of-the-art, stand-alone collision center facility. The new collision center is located to the immediate west of the dealership at 1350 S.E. Stone Ridge in Waukee. The expansion will more than double the size of Stivers’ current facility — growing its square footage from 8,000 to 17,000.

“The steel frames are up, and we are excited about the opportunity to expand our service offerings for our customers in Dallas County and the surrounding areas,” says Stivers’ President Scott Politte. “I’d like to also give credit to Wes Conrad, our collision center manager, as well as his crew, for increasing our collision center business by over 300 percent in the last 10 years. By opening a new facility, we can convert the space in our existing building into more service and Quicklane repair. We will increase our capacity and improve current service turnaround times across the board. This is the second time we have had to expand our repair facilities in the last five years.”

Politte also notes that the company has three additional acres of land next to the new collision center for more new, used and commercial vehicle displays.

The new collision center construction is being managed by Neumann Brothers of Des Moines. The project is expected to be finished by December of 2018.

Stivers Ford Lincoln is located 1450 E. Hickman Road in Waukee. Stivers is Iowa’s largest Ford Lincoln dealer and has been family owned and operated for 38 years. In addition to new and used vehicle sales, Stivers also offers a service center which services all makes and models and is open until midnight, a Quicklane Tire and Auto Center and an all makes body shop. Stivers sales rank them as “Iowa’s No. 1 Ford Lincoln Dealer,” and Des Moines CITYVIEW Readers have voted Stivers “Best Domestic Auto Dealer” for six years in a row, 2013–2018.