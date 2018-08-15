Just Released

Bishop Drumm Retirement Center Named to National Nursing Home Honor Roll

The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative recognized CHI Living Communities Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, Iowa for its health care quality by naming the campus to its Iowa Nursing Home Collaborative Honor Roll. The Honor Roll recognizes performances on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures. Nursing homes on the Nursing Home Collaborative Honor Roll have achieved a set quality measure, which aligned with the top ten percent of nursing homes in the U.S.

“Nursing homes on the Iowa National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality,” said Deanna Curry, Telligen Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) quality improvement manager. “We applaud the hard work of Bishop Drumm Retirement Center and its commitment to its residents and staff to provide excellent long-term care.”

The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC), led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIO, launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States.

“We are proud Bishop Drumm Retirement Center achieved this incredible honor. For almost 80 years, Bishop Drumm has served our community providing a full continuum of care for independent and assisted living as well as skilled nursing and rehabilitation. Our professional nursing staff monitors each resident’s health, and with the physician, physical therapists and family, create his or her best personal care plan,” explained Heather Rehmer, Executive Director of Bishop Drumm Retirement Center.

Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, a faith-based senior living community, founded in 1939 by The Religious Sisters of Mercy, serves nearly 300 residents. The campus offers daily Mass and interfaith services, executive chef-prepared meals and snacks, fully stocked library and an array of social, recreational and cultural activities and so much more. The Schildberg Physical Therapy Room provides personalized therapies for short- and long-term residents’ needs. Located at 5837 Winwood Drive on a beautiful 15-acre landscaped campus, to learn more about Bishop Drumm’s compassionate care call 515.270.1100 or go to www.homeishere.org.