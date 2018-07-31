Just Released

Koester Named Waukee’s New Public Works Director/City Engineer

Waukee, Iowa — The City of Waukee is announcing that Rudy Koester will soon be promoted to the position of Public Works Director/City Engineer. Waukee’s long-time Public Works Director John Gibson will retire at the end of September, and Koester will step into this leadership role on October 1. He will be working closely with Gibson on the transition for the next two months.

Koester joined the City of Waukee in January 2017 as Assistant Public Works Director – Engineering. Prior to that, he served the City of Ames as Transportation Planner from 2010-2014 and as Civil Engineer from 2014-2016. Koester holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University.

“John Gibson has done a remarkable job in helping guide Waukee through the last 20 years of growth, and he will be missed.” said Waukee City Administrator Tim Moerman. “With that said, Rudy has proven himself as a strong leader in his current position, and I am confident that he will be successful in his new role. I look forward to Rudy’s long-term contribution to the people of Waukee as the Public Works Director/City Engineer.”