Former Chicago frontman Peter Cetera performs at Iowa State Fair

By Jackie Wilson

Singer, guitarist and former Chicago band member, Peter Cetera, had just finished a bike ride in his hometown of Idaho, when he took the time to speak with CITYVIEW about his upcoming concert at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 18.

As a former Chicago frontman with a unique tenor voice, Peter Cetera performed with the group from 1968 to 1986. During that time, Chicago sold millions of records and became known for simple roman-numeral album titles such as Chicago II, X, etc. The group won a Grammy and recorded hit albums, including 23 gold, 18 platinum, 20 top 10 singles and Chicago was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cetera was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well.

In 1986, Cetera left the group and embarked on a solo career, recording five top 40 hits with his new band. Since then, he’s continued to perform with his band in a variety of venues. He says fans at the fair are unique.

“It’s a mixed group of ages and we get old fans and new fans just discovering our music,” he says. “We hopefully can bring in a few more people to see us.”

Peter, along with his seven-piece band referred to as the “Bad Daddy’s,” will sing favorites, such as “The Next Time I Fall” and “The Glory of Love.” He’ll also perform select songs from when he played with Chicago – only songs he’s written throughout his musical career. He clarifies what those songs are.

“I don’t play Chicago songs. I play Peter Cetera songs, that’s the way I look at it,” he says.

At age 73, Peter says he has no thoughts of slowing down.

“Hopefully I’ll know when it’s time to go,” he says. “There are some singers who should have given it up long ago, but continue to sing. As long as we’re on that high and sound good, I’ll keep on going.”

Peter says he has a ‘fabulous’ live band, which differs from some concerts that don’t feature full bands. Various bands have resorted to using recorded or canned tracks to fill in for various instrumentals or vocals.

“We do a live show. It’s all live, coming off the stage and that’s how it should be at a concert,” he says. “It’s pretty impressive.”

During his time with Chicago, the band had numerous hits and accolades. Cetera has done well in his solo career, also.

“It’s fine with me and that we’re still doggone good,” he says.

Cetera adds that he still sings every day and is excited to perform at the fair.

“I don’t think I’ve ever sounded better,” he says. “I hope people leave the concert feeling happy.”

Blood, Sweat and Tears opens up for Peter Cetera at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 18. Tickets range from $27-$37 and are available at www.iowastatefair.org.