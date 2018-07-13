Just Released

Urbandale’s 2018 Mid-Year Building Report Details Strong Commercial and Residential Investment

Urbandale, Iowa – The City of Urbandale’s Community Development Department issued a total of 483 building permits in the first six months of 2018, with a total valuation of $67 million. This is the highest total mid-year valuation since 2004.

Of the building permits issued from January through June 2018 by the City, residential investment included 85 single-family detached housing units and eight new commercial buildings. The remaining permits include commercial and residential projects such as additions, remodels and decks.

“These very positive numbers underscore the city’s continued growth of residential and commercial areas in Urbandale,” said Community Development Director Steve Franklin. “2018 is proving to be a very good year for Urbandale. Our westward growth and strong commercial investments continue to spur high valuation and permit numbers.”

Continued platting of residential areas and new construction in the Urban Loop has helped encourage 2018 growth. Large projects such as the John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group’s main campus, the Northpark Business Center development, and the Paradigm Building have contributed to strong investment in the community.

The City Council recently took action to encourage affordable, private-market housing across the community and appointed representatives to the Central Iowa Regional Housing Authority (CIRHA) Board of Commissioners. The City of Urbandale continues exploring the possibility of annexing additional territory.