Just Released

EXTENDED LANDFILL HOURS CONTINUE THROUGHOUT WEEK

Des Moines, IA (July 5, 2018) – In order to accommodate an increase number of customers, who need to dispose of storm debris, Metro Park East Landfill is open extended hours the remainder of the week. The facility is open for commercial and residential haulers.

On Friday, July 6, the landfill will remain open until 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, July 7, the landfill will remain open until 2:30 p.m. Hours will be assessed and set next week based on customer needs.

Metro Park East Landfill is located at 12181 University Avenue NE Mitchellville, Iowa 50169. Customers who have questions about visiting the landfill are encouraged to call Metro Waste Authority at 515-244-0021.