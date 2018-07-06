Just Released

Animals Impacted by Flooding Update

This weekend, as floodwaters waters ravaged our community, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) was there to help the pets that were displaced. As waters continued to rise, our Mobile Rescue Teams assisted in removing 19 horses from a flooded property and transported them to safe housing after the owners’ horse trailers were surrounded by several feet of water.

When people were awakened by dangerous waters pouring into their homes, they quickly gathered what mattered most – their pets – and were taken to temporary shelters where the ARL was there, waiting to help. Sadly, for some, the water filled their homes too quickly and many pets did not survive.

We have already taken nearly 50 pets into our Crisis Foster program. We have converted both of our training rooms at ARL Main into emergency pop-up shelters for the pet flood victims. The only belongings they have left sit atop their wire crates. These pets are from families whose homes have been destroyed by the floods… and we continue to receive more animals each day.

“Last year we responded to the devastating hurricanes along the coasts, but this year the devastation is in our own backyards. Until they can be reunited with their families again, these pets remain are safely in our care, and the ARL will continue to be here when disaster strikes and people have nowhere else to turn for help with their pets,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the ARL.

Donations can be made at www.arl-iowa.org/donate (RE: Crisis Foster). Photos available for use at www.arl-iowa.org/floods (photo credit: Animal Rescue League of Iowa).