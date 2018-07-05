Just Released

TIPS FOR CUSTOMERS VISITING LANDFILL WITH STORM DEBRIS

Des Moines, IA (July 4, 2018) – As Central Iowans continue to cleanout from the flash floods last weekend, Metro Waste Authority offers these tips for customers who elect to self-haul debris to Metro Park East Landfill.

On Thursday, July 5, the landfill will extend hours of operation by one half hour, closing at 5:00 p.m. The adjustment is to help accommodate the increase in customers transporting storm debris to the facility. Metro Park East Landfill is located at 12181 University Avenue NE Mitchellville, Iowa 50169. Customers, who bring debris caused by the storm, will receive a receipt marked “FLOOD.” They are encouraged to keep these receipts for their records. As a precaution, all waste arriving at the landfill must be fully enclosed, secured or covered. This helps prevent accidents and injury in transit.

Residents who have questions about visiting the landfill are encouraged to call Metro Waste Authority at 515-244-0021.