Just Released

Catch Exciting Water Polo Action July 6-8 at Ashworth Pool in Greenwood Park

The best water polo teams from throughout the Midwest will visit Ashworth Pool in Greenwood Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 6-8, for the 33nd Annual Des Moines Water Polo Tournament. Water polo is considered by many as the ultimate team endurance sport.

This year, teams from Madison, Kansas City, Chicagoland, Minneapolis, and Des Moines will round out the 10-team tournament schedule. The teams are: Hippos (Madison), Kansas City Water Polo, Minnesota Water Polo, Club of Chicago, Gators (Northbrook, IL), Chicago Park District, Apostles (Chicago), Outlaws (Frankfort, IL), and the Polo Bears A and B teams (Des Moines). Admission is free and refreshments are available.

There will be continuous water polo action Friday evening, July 6 from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 8, the second-round games are between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Championship Game is Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.Each game lasts about 30 minutes. The final round schedule will be posted at the pool.

2018 Schedule

Friday, July 6, 2018

7:30 pm Apostles vs Polo Bears B

8:15 pm Hippos vs Polo Bears A

Saturday, July 7, 2018

7:30 am Kansas City vs Chicago Park

8:15 am Outlaws vs Minnesota

9:00 am Hippos vs Gators

9:45 am Polo Bears B vs Club Chicago

10:30 am Polo Bears A vs Kansas City

11:15 am Apostles vs Minnesota

12:00 pm 30 Minute Break

12:30 pm Gators vs Chicago Park

1:15 pm Polo Bears B vs Outlaws

2:00 pm Hippos vs Kansas City

2:45 pm Apostles vs Club Chicago

3:30 pm Polo Bears A vs Gators

4:15 pm Hippos vs Chicago Park

5:00 pm Apostles vs Outlaws

5:45 pm Club Chicago vs Minnesota

Sunday, July 8, 2018

8:00 am Club Chicago vs Outlaws

8:45 am Polo Bears B vs Minnesota

9:30 am Gators Kansas City

10:15 am Polo Bears A vs Chicago Park

FINAL ROUND GAMES

11:00 am 5th Place A 5th Place B

11:45 am 4th Place A 4th Place B

12:30 pm 3rd Place A 3rd Place B

All Tournament Team Selections

1:15 pm 2nd Place A 2nd Place B

2:00 pm 1st Place A 1st Place B

Ashworth Pool is located in southern Greenwood Park, 45th Street and Grand Avenue. Swimmers of all abilities are welcomed, including those new to the sport. Practices begin with drills for swimmers with no water polo experience.

The Des Moines Water Polo Club continues to welcome new members to join the team. Water polo emphasizes swimming ability, conditioning, ball skills, and teamwork. The Des Moines Water Polo Club practices Tuesday and Thursday nights from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays mornings from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Ashworth Pool.

Teams of one goalkeeper and six field players play in a water polo match. Players are not allowed to touch the bottom or side of the pool during a match and only the goalkeeper is permitted to touch the ball with two hands. Shooting the ball into the opponent’s goal scores a point. Each team has just 30 seconds to score before the possession goes to the opposition.

For more information, go to http://desmoineswaterpoloclub.aquanite.com/