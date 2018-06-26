Just Released

KCCI ‘S ERIC HANSON HONORED WITH NATIONAL MURROW AWARD

Des Moines, June 25, 2018 – KCCI 8 News This Morning anchor Eric Hanson has been honored with a national Edward R. Murrow award from the RTDNA. This recognition is for Excellence in Writing for the series This is Iowa. The series is beloved for sharing the stories of ordinarily Iowan’s who have an extraordinary impact on their community.

“I’m so honored that my neighbors across Iowa trust me to share their personal stories that make our state so special” said Hanson. “I’m blessed to be invited to witness the surprises, the celebrations and the backstage settings that I share in my stories and I’m so grateful for the great work of our talented team of photojournalists who capture such great moments and allow our ‘This is Iowa’ stories to shine.”

“Eric comes to work every day with the desire to make a difference with the stories he tells and the newscasts he anchors,” noted KCCI News Director Dave Busiek. “He understands the people who call Iowa home and the community spirit that connects us all.”

This is Hanson’s fifth national Murrow award. The award will be presented on Oct. 22 in New York. Follow this link to watch KCCI’s entry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9nmQaPmEQQ&feature=youtu.be