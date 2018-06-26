Just Released

DR. JORDAN B. PETERSON BRINGS 12 RULES FOR LIFE TOUR TO HOYT SHERMAN PLACE ON OCT. 2

Des Moines, IA (June 25, 2018) – Due to high demand renowned professor, clinical psychologist and international bestselling author Dr. Jordan B. Peterson has added more North American dates to his 12 Rules for Life 2018 Tour. Dr. Peterson will be coming to Hoyt Sherman Place on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

The show will feature revolutionary talks on overcoming life’s biggest obstacles, how to improve oneself, the psychology of religion, mythology and much more. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 29th at 10am and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is a clinical psychologist, cultural critic, former Harvard Professor, and currently a professor at the University of Toronto. His main areas of study are the psychology of religion and ideological belief, and the assessment and improvement of personality and performance. Dr. Peterson has published over one hundred scientific papers, as well as authored MAPS OF MEANING: THE ARCHITECHTURE OF BELIEF, and the bestselling 12 RULES FOR LIFE: AN ANTIDOTE TO CHAOS (January 2018). At Harvard, he was nominated for the prestigious Levinson Teaching Prize, and has been regarded as one of three of UofT’s truly life changing professors. His classroom lectures on mythology and psychology were so well received that they were turned into a popular 13-part series on TVO. Dr. Peterson’s YouTube Channel has over 800 000 followers, with videos averaging 1 million views, features his university and public lectures, responses to polarizing political crises of today and interviews with experts. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson and his colleagues have produced online programs aimed at helping people understand their personalities and improve their lives. He has appeared on news sources such as BBC, Channel 4, as well as several popular podcasts and shows, including the Joe Rogan Experience, Under the Skin with Russell Brand, The Rubin Report, and many more.

