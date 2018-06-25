Just Released

World-Renowned Violinist to Perform at Hope Ministries Event: Full tables and individual reservations available

DES MOINES, Iowa—Hope Ministries is pleased to announce that Roddy Chong, violin virtuoso and international speaker, will be the featured entertainment at their An Evening for Hope fundraising banquet on Thursday, July 19. The event supports Hope Ministries’ work—providing food, clothing and shelter for people in need, as well as life recovery programs, job readiness training, substance abuse counseling and more.

Chong is considered one of the world’s premier violinists. He is best known for his high-energy performances and multiple tours with artists including Shania Twain, Celine Dion, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He’s also an international speaker with a passion for touching hearts. He has performed for audiences around the world, including the President of the United States, the Queen of England, the Pope, Oprah and countless other notable figures.

“We are thrilled to feature Roddy Chong at An Evening for Hope,” shares Hope Ministries President/CEO Leon Negen. “In addition to his many talents, he shares our commitment to investing in the lives of ‘the least of these.’ We believe Roddy’s message of hope will be an inspiration to all the guests attending the event.”

An Evening for Hope will be held at Embassy Suites in downtown Des Moines at 6:30 p.m. Both full tables and individual reservations are available. R.S.V.P. online at www.hopeiowa.org or call (515) 265-7272.

Corporate sponsors for the event include: Platinum sponsor Community State Bank; Silver sponsors Charles Gabus Ford and the Iowa Farm Bureau Foundation; and Bronze sponsors BKD CPAs & Advisors, Casey’s General Store, and QuikTrip.

For more information about An Evening for Hope or Hope Ministries’ programs of rescue, recovery and restoration or to volunteer, visit www.hopeiowa.org.