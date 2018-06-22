Just Released

Saylorville Lake Closures

Due to recent heavy rains, lake levels at Saylorville Lake are rising rapidly. Lakeview Main and Sandpiper Boat Ramps are now closed. Cherry Glen Lower Boat Ramp, Oak Grove Beach, Sandpiper Beach, Hwy 210 Boat Ramp, and Corydon Drive are also closed.

Lakeview High Water and Cherry Glen High Water Boat Ramps will remain open. Parking for both boats and cars is limited in these areas. Boaters can expect to wait to launch during peak times. Once parking has filled to capacity the ramps will be closed to all traffic.

Boating conditions may be hazardous on Saylorville Lake due to submerged facilities and floating debris. Not all debris is visible; many pieces lie just under the surface of the water. Extreme caution should be taken if persons operate their vessels on the lake. All vessel occupants should wear their PFD’s (life jackets) at all times.

In addition to boat ramps and beaches, closures will occur along sections of the Neal Smith Trail. These sections include Prairie Flower Campground North to the Marina and the Saylorville Lake Visitor Center north to Cherry Glen Campground. With changes in rainfall and weather forecasts, other areas may be closed as well. Please obey all barricades, gates and closure signs as they are placed for public and facility safety.

Visitors may receive current lake information including lake levels, outflows, and area closures by calling 515-276-0433. For current boat ramp availability call 515-509-2015 30#. The Saylorville Lake website and Facebook page will be updated frequently with area closures. Lake level information and predictions can be accessed at www.rivergages.com. Saylorville Lake is in the Rock Island District, Des Moines River Basin.