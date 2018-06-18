Just Released

URBANDALE HOSTING ALZHEIMER’S EVENT

In Partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Iowa the City of Urbandale Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Longest Day to End Alzheimer’s event on Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Urbandale Senior Recreation Center, 7305 Aurora Ave.

“We are excited to be hosting this event at the Urbandale Senior Recreation Center,” said Carissa Williams, Senior Recreation Center Supervisor. “More than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s and this event will help families and friends learn more about the disease.”

Community members are invited to enjoy a variety of activities that will focus on lifestyle habits, fun games, and exhibits to learn how reduce risk of cognitive decline and maintain or potentially improve overall health.

“Participants will receive a punch card that can be stamped at each exhibit station,” said Carissa Williams. “Participants are encouraged to learn and explore while completing the punch cards—completed punch cards will go into a prize drawing.”

For more information visit or call the Senior Recreation Center at 515-278-3907.

Exhibitors and Sponsors include:

Immanuel Pathways

Ramsey Village

TruMark Home Care

HyVee Dietician

Freedom Home Care

Avalon Hospice

Senior Helpers

Sweet Stories by Tori

Home Care Assistance

Des Moines Area Quilters Guild

Dress A Girl

Fresh Thyme

Woodworking by Bob Cooper

Sing-along with Alice Cooper

Photo booth with Michael Callison, photographer

