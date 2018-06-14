Just Released

Waukee Library and Arts Council Partner for Upcoming Concert Series

Waukee, Iowa— The Waukee Public Library and the Waukee Area Arts Council announced they are partnering to present the Saturdays in Centennial concert series. Throughout July and into August, the two organizations will welcome dozens of live musicians to perform for crowds at Waukee’s Centennial Park. The series is made possible with support from Stivers Ford Lincoln.

“For our Rock & Read Summer Reading Program, we really wanted to embrace the music theme and take the program to a new level,” said Waukee Adult Services Librarian Alex Coggeshell. “When I reached out to the Waukee Area Arts Council, they were very enthusiastic about partnering with us for this great concert series.”

Saturdays in Centennial will kick off Saturday, July 14 at the Waukee Arts Festival. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than a dozen musicians will play consecutive sets at two different locations within Centennial Park. The library will host drop-in crafting throughout the day, and the Book Bike will be on the scene handing out goodies. Musicians include:

10 a.m. – Chris Ranallo – East Stage

10 a.m. – Josh David – West Stage

11 a.m. – Sara Routh – East Stage

11 a.m. – Courtney Krause – West Stage

12 p.m. – Adam Bruce – East Stage

12 p.m. – Andrew Droogsma – West Stage

1 p.m. – Jess DeWitt – East Stage

1 p.m. – Ryan O’Rien – West Stage

2 p.m. – Mississippi Jake – East Stage

2 p.m. – Bethany Joy Johnson – West Stage

3 p.m. – Dang Felton – East Stage

3 p.m. – Austin Brown – West Stage

4 p.m. – Luke Fox – East Stage

4 p.m. – Chris Falcon – West Stage

Other individual Saturdays in Centennial concerts will be held July 21 (The DM Project), July 28 (The Host Country) and August 4 (Courtney Krause). These artists will play from 6:30-8 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited about working with the library to present our summer concert series this year. And, the music lineup is quality – every performance,” said Waukee Area Arts Council President Cody Kilgore. “If you’ve never brought a blanket or chairs out to the park to relax and enjoy a summer Saturday evening with music in the park, you certainly will want to do it this year.”

The Arts Council will also present a free concert from The Nadas on Friday, July 13 from 5:30-9 p.m. to kick off the Waukee Arts Festival.

All concert events are free to the public. More information can be found at waukeepubliclibrary.org/summer and waukeearts.org.