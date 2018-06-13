Just Released

Annual Pancake Day at The American Legion in Ankeny

The American Legion – Albaugh-McGovern Post 42 is having its Annual Pancake Day on Saturday, June 23, from 7-11 a.m. The American Legion is located at 521 S.W. Third St. in Ankeny. Freewill donations will be used for:

High School Scholarships

Boys State & Girls State Camps

Dollars For Scholars

Elementary Student Flag Essay Contest

Boys Scout and Cub Scout Troops

Veteran Suicide Prevention Programs

Color Guard for funerals & Community Events

Memorial Day Observances

High-quality 3-foot-by-5-foot American flags will be offered for sale by Legion members for $20 during the event.