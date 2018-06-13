Annual Pancake Day at The American Legion in Ankeny

Just Released
Annual Pancake Day at The American Legion in Ankeny6/13/2018
The American Legion – Albaugh-McGovern Post 42 is having its Annual Pancake Day on Saturday, June 23, from 7-11 a.m. The American Legion is located at 521 S.W. Third St. in Ankeny. Freewill donations will be used for:
- High School Scholarships
- Boys State & Girls State Camps
- Dollars For Scholars
- Elementary Student Flag Essay Contest
- Boys Scout and Cub Scout Troops
- Veteran Suicide Prevention Programs
- Color Guard for funerals & Community Events
- Memorial Day Observances
High-quality 3-foot-by-5-foot American flags will be offered for sale by Legion members for $20 during the event.