Annual Pancake Day at The American Legion in Ankeny

The American Legion – Albaugh-McGovern Post 42 is having its Annual Pancake Day on Saturday, June 23, from 7-11 a.m. The American Legion is located at 521 S.W. Third St. in Ankeny. Freewill donations will be used for:

  • High School Scholarships
  • Boys State & Girls State Camps
  • Dollars For Scholars
  • Elementary Student Flag Essay Contest
  • Boys Scout and Cub Scout Troops
  • Veteran Suicide Prevention Programs
  • Color Guard for funerals & Community Events
  • Memorial Day Observances

High-quality 3-foot-by-5-foot American flags will be offered for sale by Legion members for $20 during the event.

 

