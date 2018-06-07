Just Released

Polk County Delinquent Property Taxes

Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney announced today the number of Delinquent Property Tax parcels and the dollar amount is down from last year.

“The number of parcels that are delinquent is down 2 percent with the dollar amount down by 1 percent from the same time frame last year,” reported Treasurer Maloney.

Information on delinquent parcels is available on the Treasurer’s website at: www.polkcountyiowa.gov/treasurer/ in the Treasurer Tax Sale App under the Tax Sale Buyer Info tab. As of June 4, the number of parcels delinquent is 2,559, down 53 from last year’s 2,612, and the amount owed is $4,551,911, down $46,326 from last year’s $4,598,237.

Delinquent Taxes are offered at Tax Sale starting Monday, June 18, 2018.

2018 Annual Tax Sale

MARY MALONEY, POLK COUNTY TREASURER—Announces that the 2018 Annual Tax Sale will begin on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. at the Airport Holiday Inn, Iowa Hall at 6111 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa. If you have delinquent property taxes and wish to avoid the tax sale, payment must be physically received in the Treasurer’s office by 5 p.m., Friday, June 15, 2018. On-line payments can be made any time prior to June 18, 2018 at www.IowaTaxAndTags.gov.

To obtain more information regarding delinquent tax payments or tax sales, please call 286-3060.