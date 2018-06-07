Just Released

Organ Celebrates 25 Years at the Cathedral

Entering St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral during a performance is like walking inside of a living instrument. The Cathedral itself was built in 1885 in the Gothic Revival style, and the pipe organ was built in 1993 by Casavant Frères, Ltée, of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, one of the best-known pipe organ builders in the world. With over 3,900 pipes, it is one of the largest pipe organs in the state.

In celebration of the 25th birthday of this marvelous instrument, Central College professor and organist Mark A. Babcock will play selections on the renowned Casavant organ. He describes it as one of the finest in the Midwest, with a “distinctly French symphonic, orchestral quality. The many colors to choose from on this organ provide tremendous variety for the player and the listeners. It can go from the softest, ethereal sounds to the loudest, earth shaking sounds. It is truly glorious!”

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral is located at 815 High Street Des Moines, IA 50309. The public performance is a new addition to the 4th Annual Art Week. Doors open at 6 PM Friday, June 22 with music beginning at 6:30PM. After the concert, there will be a light reception and a chance to view the work of local artists on display throughout the Cathedral.

Artist exhibiting: Spivey Knapik, Sally Bates, Shelley & Tom Thompson, Donna Hendrick, Vicki Ingham, Mark Thompsen, Diane Hayes, Jo Wetherell, Sue Owens, Kyle Wist, Holly Wist, Levi Biel, Laura Travnicek, Jonathan Fusco, Cat Rocketship.

About Art Week Des Moines

In it’s fourth year, co-founders David Safris and Liz Adelman created Art Week as an open invitation for artists. “The challenge is to build a collective event that is bigger and better than anything one group could build on their own,” Safris says. The tag line, ‘What are you doing for Art Week?’ is used to encourage venues and artists to think of creative ways to get involved. Together, the goal is to build awareness about the amazing offerings provided by local studios, galleries and museums year-round at a time when the city is buzzing about art, the week of the Des Moines Arts Festival.

About Art Beacon Des Moines

Art Beacon Des Moines, Central Iowa’s most comprehensive visual arts calendar and free weekly arts newsletter has joined the Art Week planning team. Visit artbeacondesmoines.com for complete Art Week coverage.