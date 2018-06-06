Just Released

Chicago artist Nick Goettling announced as 2018 Art Bus Feature Artist

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation are partnering for the eighth time to wrap a transit bus with an artist’s design. This year’s art bus features artwork by Chicago artist Nick Goettling at the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival.

Media is invited to attend the unveiling, details for the event are as follows:

What: 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival® Art Bus Unveiling

When: Friday, June 22, 2018 at noon

Where: 12th Street between Grand Avenue and Locust Street in downtown Des Moines

In addition to the unveiling event, DART and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation are also hosting two public art tours on Saturday, June 23. The tours, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are free and open to the public. The pick-up location for the tour is near the intersection of 12th Street and High Street in Downtown Des Moines. Volunteers will be on hand to assist those interested in taking the tour get on the bus. Media is welcome to ride along for a tour. Each tour is scheduled to last approximately one hour.

Artist’s Statement:

Through sinuous linework, dynamic figures, and evocative patterns, I use public art to tell stories. As a public space evolves, the stories we tell about it, and the futures we imagine for it, change too. I use public art to activate those spaces by challenging viewers to consider their roles within the local story.

Visuals:

The 2018 bus will be unveiled live during a presentation at noon on June 22.

Photo opportunities of the 2018 Arts Festival Art Bus

Video and photo opportunities available on June 23 during the art tours.

Interviews:

Stephen King, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director

M. Jessica Rowe, Public Art Foundation Director

Amanda Wanke, DART Chief External Affairs Officer

About the Des Moines Arts Festival®

The eleven-time Grand Pinnacle Award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival presented by Nationwide will be held June 22-24, 2018. This free annual three-day arts and culture festival will surround the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. DMAF invites you to “…go where it takes you…” by engaging with 180 invited professional visual artists, emerging Iowa artists, the cutting-edge Interrobang Film Festival, live music, performing arts, interactive arts activities, award-winning community outreach programs, live artist workshops and demonstrations, artisan food, and beverages for every taste. The Des Moines Arts Festival is presented by Nationwide and sponsored by Bravo Greater Des Moines, Prairie Meadows, Principal, and MidAmerican Energy.

For more information please visit us online at www.desmoinesartsfestival.org or socialize with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DesMoinesArtsFestival, Twitter at @DMArtsFestival, Instagram at @desmoinesartsfestival, Pinterest at @dmartsfest, on YouTube and on LinkedIn. #GoWhereItTakesYou #DMAF #DMAF2018 #Nationwide #MakeSafeHappen

About Nick Goettling

Nick Goettling grew up in the forests of Washington State, where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from The Evergreen State College with an emphasis on narrative drawing and painting. His art practice led him to Chicago, where he helped found Platform Studios in 2011. He has made work for public agencies and private clients throughout the country, including The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, the cities of Portland and Tacoma, Northeastern Illinois University, Lagunitas and Stevens Point Brewing, Clif Bar, and others.

About Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation:

The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation, established in 2004, recognizes that art belongs not just in galleries and museums, but also in streetscapes, parks, buildings and infrastructures of a thriving community. Dedicated to envisioning, developing, advancing and promoting public art projects, the Public Art Foundation collaborates with local entities and artists to engage, inspire and enrich the lives of residents and visitors to the community. The goal is to increase awareness of our community as a world-class destination for public art. For more information about the Public Art Foundation, visit www.dsmpublicartfoundation.org.

About Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART):

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority is the public transportation provider in and around Polk County. DART operates a family of transportation services that connects thousands of people every day to jobs, school, medical appointments, entertainment and more. For more information about DART services, schedules, route changes, or directions to the nearest DART stop, visit the website at ridedart.com or call 515-283-8100. The MyDART Tools, Trip Planner and RideTime App are now available at ridedart.com.