Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series, Social Irrigation, Kicks Off June 14

Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series, Social Irrigation, Kicks Off June 146/6/2018
DES MOINES, Iowa (June 6, 2018)—The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will launch its second season of Social Irrigation, its Thursday night summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies, June 14. The 15-week event features artists across a wide variety of genres and locales, with bands from Denver, Kansas City, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn., along with many local favorites.
Each Thursday, the Garden will remain open until 9 p.m., with music from 6-8:30 p.m. Trellis Café will be open from 5-8 p.m. Attendees can explore the Garden, play lawn games, see gardening demonstrations, and purchase entrees, small plates, craft beers and signature cocktails from Trellis Café. Social Irrigation is included with the regular cost of admission (Members free; Adults $10; Seniors and Military $9; Youth 4-17 $7; Children 3 and under free). More details are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/social.
The artists’ lineup includes:
June
14 Tony Valdez and the Rockets
21 Big Time Grain Company
28 Parranderos Latin Combo
July
12 Max Wellman with the Annie Booth Trio
19 NOLA Jazz Band
26 The Cerny Brothers
August
2 Christopher the Conquered
9 Abbie & the Sawyers
16 The Maytags
23 The Limestoners +1
30 Parranderos Latin Combo
September
6 Damon Dotson Band
13 Kevin Burt
20 Gina Gedler Sings Barbra Streisand with the Des Moines Big Band
27 Fred Gazzo Band
*Artists subject to change