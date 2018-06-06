Just Released

Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series, Social Irrigation, Kicks Off June 14

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 6, 2018)—The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will launch its second season of Social Irrigation, its Thursday night summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies, June 14. The 15-week event features artists across a wide variety of genres and locales, with bands from Denver, Kansas City, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn., along with many local favorites.

Each Thursday, the Garden will remain open until 9 p.m., with music from 6-8:30 p.m. Trellis Café will be open from 5-8 p.m. Attendees can explore the Garden, play lawn games, see gardening demonstrations, and purchase entrees, small plates, craft beers and signature cocktails from Trellis Café. Social Irrigation is included with the regular cost of admission (Members free; Adults $10; Seniors and Military $9; Youth 4-17 $7; Children 3 and under free). More details are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/social.

The artists’ lineup includes:

June

14 Tony Valdez and the Rockets

21 Big Time Grain Company

28 Parranderos Latin Combo

July

12 Max Wellman with the Annie Booth Trio

19 NOLA Jazz Band

26 The Cerny Brothers

August

2 Christopher the Conquered

9 Abbie & the Sawyers

16 The Maytags

23 The Limestoners +1

30 Parranderos Latin Combo

September

6 Damon Dotson Band

13 Kevin Burt

20 Gina Gedler Sings Barbra Streisand with the Des Moines Big Band

27 Fred Gazzo Band

*Artists subject to change