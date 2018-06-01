Just Released

Fun-Filled Celebrate Waukee Festival Set for June 2

The annual Celebrate Waukee festival, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals Committee, will be held this year on Saturday, June 2. All festival activities will take place in Waukee’s Centennial Park.

Event/Activity – June 2

Time

Rotary Club of Waukee Pancake Breakfast

7-10 a.m.

Free Community Meal (while supplies last)

11 a.m.

Inflatables

12-8 p.m.

Itty Bitty Olympics

1-3 p.m.

Waukee Kids Challenge

1-3 p.m.

Des Moines Children’s Museum “Making Messy Memories”

1-4 p.m.

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

1 p.m. start

Balloon Clown and Face Painting

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Culture Dance & Awards for Kids Challenge

3:15 p.m.

Music from Dick Danger Band

4-6 p.m.

Music from 5 Below

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Beverage Garden

4-10:30 p.m.

Fireworks

Approx. 9 p.m.

Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 S. Warrior Lane

When: Saturday, June 2, 2018 – Throughout the day

Who: Waukee Community Festivals Committee, Various Waukee Businesses and Organizations, Waukee Community Members, Visitors

Visuals: Photo and video opportunities, on-site interviews

Contact: Jerry Slagter

Waukee Community Festivals Committee

M: 515-491-9692

celebratewaukee@gmail.com