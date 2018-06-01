Fun-Filled Celebrate Waukee Festival Set for June 2

Fun-Filled Celebrate Waukee Festival Set for June 26/1/2018
The annual Celebrate Waukee festival, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals Committee, will be held this year on Saturday, June 2. All festival activities will take place in Waukee’s Centennial Park.
Event/Activity – June 2
Time
Rotary Club of Waukee Pancake Breakfast
7-10 a.m.
Free Community Meal (while supplies last)
11 a.m.
Inflatables
12-8 p.m.
Itty Bitty Olympics
1-3 p.m.
Waukee Kids Challenge
1-3 p.m.
Des Moines Children’s Museum “Making Messy Memories”
1-4 p.m.
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
1 p.m. start
Balloon Clown and Face Painting
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Culture Dance & Awards for Kids Challenge
3:15 p.m.
Music from Dick Danger Band
4-6 p.m.
Music from 5 Below
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Beverage Garden
4-10:30 p.m.
Fireworks
Approx. 9 p.m.
Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 S. Warrior Lane
When: Saturday, June 2, 2018 – Throughout the day
Who: Waukee Community Festivals Committee, Various Waukee Businesses and Organizations, Waukee Community Members, Visitors
Visuals: Photo and video opportunities, on-site interviews
Contact: Jerry Slagter
Waukee Community Festivals Committee
M: 515-491-9692
celebratewaukee@gmail.com