Just Released

LESSING-FLYNN TAKES HOME EIGHT AWARDS AT 2018 AMA NOVA AWARDS

DES MOINES, IOWA (May 23, 2018) – An inNOVAtive night was had at the 2018 American Marketing Association’s NOVA Awards on Thursday, May 10. The Iowa AMA chapter hosted scores of local marketing experts for the 13th annual awards show at Curate located in the Des Moines, Iowa, East Village.

Lessing-Flynn was honored among peers with awards in the following categories:

Marketing Communications (Best of Category): Apache Sprayers, 2017 product literature and online sales flyers

Marketing Research (Best of Category): Apache Sprayers, “Elephant in the Field” campaign heat map research

Advertising (Best of Category): Vermeer Corporation, ZR5 self-propelled baler concept video

Public Relations (Best of Category): Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives, “Move Over” safety campaign

Public Relations (Second): Vermeer Corporation, ZR5 self-propelled baler product launch

Copywriting (Third): Vermeer Corporation, Makin’ Hay magazine

Interactive Marketing (Third): National Pork Board, “Hams Across America” campaign

Special Event (Third): Sage Oil Vac, CONEXPO event

“Bringing home eight awards for five different clients, and across so many different categories, is a testament to all the great work and creativity coming out of every department in the agency,” said Lessing-Flynn Creative Director Joe Winn. “It also speaks to the business goals and vision of the innovative brands we have the privilege of working with every day.”

About Lessing-Flynn

Founded in 1907, Lessing-Flynn is one of the longest-standing advertising agencies in the U.S. The award-winning agency was named the “Top Ad Agency in Iowa” by Adweek and has won numerous accolades on behalf of clients for innovative campaigns driving results. Current marketing strategy efforts can be seen in a broad base of industries, including agriculture, business-to-business, construction, financial, healthcare, and insurance. Lessing-Flynn is a well regarded member of the American Marketing Association (AMA), National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA), Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and Intermarket Agency Network (IAN). More information about Lessing-Flynn can be found on the company’s website at www.lessingflynn.com or via email at info@lessingflynn.com.