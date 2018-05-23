Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival Announces the 28 Non-Profits Chosen for the 2018 Community Outreach Program: Arts-Related Activities Offer Free Family Fun in the Festival’s Creative Zone

DES MOINES, IA May 23, 2018 – The Des Moines Arts Festival® and Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino are proud to announce the 28 non-profit organizations that will participate in the award-winning Prairie Meadows Community Outreach Program June 22-24, 2018.

“This program provides the opportunity for families to have some serious fun while creating art and engaging with local non-profits for free,” said Stephen King, Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association World Board of Directors. “It is an integral part of the Festival and we are pleased to offer this opportunity as part of our mission to impact lives through the arts, as well as our vision to strengthen a vibrant and creative community.”

The program was named winner of the Best Community Outreach Program award by the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) and offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate at the three-day Festival to share their mission, work, and projects with tens of thousands of guests.

Some of the interactive activities include making a fleece toy for your favorite furry friend, creating beautiful leaves from tissue paper, taking photos while reciting plays and musicals in a photo/video booth with costumes and props, button-making, building your own birdhouse, self-portrait drawings, Salsa dance lessons, and more.

Visit http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/experience/community-outreach-program/ to see the full lineup.