Just Released

Gusto Pizza Co & 2015 Principal Charity Classic Champion, British Open Champion Mark Calcavecchia Team Up to Take a Slice Out of Hunger

(DES MOINES, IOWA) The 2018 Take a Slice Out of Hunger Golf Classic takes place on Monday, June 4 at Waveland Golf Course, just days ahead of the 2018 Principal Charity Classic. The timing of the two events is no coincidence as organizers of the Take a Slice Out of Hunger have tapped in to star power of the popular Senior PGA event to raise money for Joppa. Joppa is a local, volunteer-driven organization that helps Central Iowa homeless people survive, find housing, and rebuild their lives. Mark Calcavecchia, 1989 British Open Champion and, locally, 2015 Principal Charity Classic Champion, is stepping up in a big way. Golfers may now bid on-line on the opportunity to play in the Take a Slice Out of Hunger Charity Golf Classic with the golf legend.

“Mark has helped our cause the past two years in a variety of ways, and we’re ecstatic to present this opportunity to raise even more funds for Joppa in 2018”, said Josh Holderness, president of Gusto Pizza Co. “Bidding is open now. If you’ve ever wanted to play a round of golf with a Major champion, here’s your chance.” The link to bid on the one of a kind opportunity – with Mark Calcavecchia as the “5th member” of your foursome – and learn more about the charity classic, can be found at www.TakeASliceOutofHunger.com. Gusto Pizza Co has long championed their philanthropy aimed at alleviating hunger in Central Iowa, and found a perfect partner in Joppa. “We partner with Joppa throughout the year in a variety of ways, they’re a natural fit, and need more awareness and funds to support their mission”. Added Melanie Guanci, Communications Director of Joppa, “Gusto has been a tremendous partner, we couldn’t be more grateful for their support. This year alone, we’re aiming to raise $50,000.”

The 2018 Take A Slice Out of Hunger Golf Classic is a two-day event, taking place June 3 and 4, 2018. A traditional low-country shrimp boil and live music takes place Sunday the 3rd from the Rollins Mansion with golf to follow on Monday, June 4. The low-country shrimp boil and event kickoff was added to the tournament festivities to give golfers an extended opportunity to network, enjoy a unique dining experience, and interact with Joppa officials to learn more about their program. The Rollins Mansion is the new location for 2018’s installment and will also feature live music from James Biehn and Friends. Interested in playing, bidding to golf with Mark Calcavecchia, or sponsoring, please visit TakeASliceOutOfHunger.com.