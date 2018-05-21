Just Released

Construction begins on new Boys & Girls Club at Drake University: Future Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Club will be the third club in nation located at a private college campus

Des Moines, May 21, 2018—Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI) and their partners at Drake University are breaking ground today, Monday, May 21, on the future Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Club site—only the third Boys & Girls Club in the nation to be located on a private college campus. The groundbreaking will also mark another crucial step in BGCCI’s Club Pathways vision to serve the youth of Des Moines from kindergarten through high school graduation.

With work from architects Shive-Hattery and general contractor The Weitz Company, the 22,000-square foot building at the corner of 25th St. and Forest Ave. is scheduled to be ready for use starting in the fall of 2019. The building will serve Drake neighborhood youth K–12 after school and over the summer, providing them with dedicated gym space, academic learning areas, arts studios, and a full kitchen for cooking and meal service.

“We are excited to see this project turn dirt,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “Bringing a Boys & Girls Club to campus is one of the best collaborations we have developed during my time at Drake because it is a physical manifestation of the university’s commitment to our city, our neighborhood, and the hundreds of children who will have more opportunities as a result of this building and the Club’s programming.”

The Gregory & Suzie Burt Club is a part of BGCCI’s Club Pathways campaign to nearly double the number of Des Moines metro youth served, from 1,900 members to 3,300. The campaign aims to create four paths throughout the Des Moines community where a Boys & Girls Club can accompany a child throughout their entire education. This vision is in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University, two notable community institutions with a passion for education and excellence.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa stands on the verge of exciting growth and great accomplishments. In the spirit of my grandfather and BGCCI founder Ellis I. Levitt, and my mom and BGCCI trustee Maddie Levitt, I look forward to being the third generation supporting both BGCCI and Drake University,” said Suzie Glazer Burt. Glazer Burt, alongside her late husband Gregory Burt, made the lead gift for the Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Club. “I am committed to taking the Clubs to greater heights!”

The Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Club aims to serve 170 Des Moines youth in its first year, ramping up to 250 kids and teens by year five. For more information about the Club site and the Club Pathways campaign, please visit bgcci.org.