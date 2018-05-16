Just Released

LESSING-FLYNN AND VERMEER TAKE HOME 2018 BRONZE ANVIL AWARD OF COMMENDATION

DES MOINES, IOWA (May 16, 2018) – As it turns out, sometimes bronze is better than gold! Lessing-Flynn and Vermeer Corporation were recently awarded a 2018 Bronze Anvil Award of Commendation by the Public Relations Society of America (PSRA) for their combined efforts in creating the Vermeer ZR5 self-propelled baler concept video.

The Bronze Anvil program recognizes and honors the very best public relations tactics executed each year. Judging is performed across the United States by teams of PRSA members and others with expertise in specific categories. This year’s competition drew a total of 525 entries. Of those, only 82 organizations were selected by the Bronze Anvil Judges as Bronze Anvil Award of Commendation winners — demonstrating the high standards applied by judges in their evaluation process.

The awarded project highlighted the ZR5 self-propelled baler and helped launch the machine as a first-of-its-kind concept in agriculture. The video, which was co-produced by Lessing-Flynn and the Vermeer Visual Content Studio, garnered 518,688 views on YouTube and 257,166 views on Facebook in the first week, with nearly 860,000 views on YouTube to-date.

“Vermeer continues to bring agricultural innovations to farmers and ranchers around the world, so it’s important that we match their endless creativity in engineering with equally impressive creativity in marketing,” said Jordan Beynon, Lessing-Flynn Account Director. “The ZR5 self-propelled baler design is unprecedented within the industry. We could not be more proud to be a part of a product launch that could change the course of forage harvest technology.”

