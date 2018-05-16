Clive 2018 Food Truck Fridays

Clive 2018 Food Truck Fridays5/16/2018
May 16, 2018 – Summer is back and so are Food Truck Fridays. Come enjoy delicious food from a variety of food trucks, cold beverages and live music.
Food Truck Friday is a family friendly event so bring the kids and some comfy blankets
and chairs. We look forward to seeing you and having a great summer!
Food Truck Fridays are held at Campbell Park, 12385 Woodlands Parkway, Clive from
5:30-8 p.m.
Food Truck Friday Dates, Sponsors and Music:
May 11 sponsored by NCMIC with Brian Congdon
May 18 sponsored by The Funky Zebras Clive with Damon Dotson
May 25 sponsored by Primary Source with Josh Sinclair
June 1 sponsored by Flooring America with Brad Seidenfeld
June 8 sponsored by The Funky Zebras with Dustin Baird
June 15 sponsored by Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital with SUEDE