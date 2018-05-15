Just Released

KIDSAVE COOKOUT CELEBRATES SUMMER AND FUNDS IOWA VISITS FOR COLOMBIAN ORPHANS

Des Moines area families won’t want to miss this cookout for a cause. The evening includes games,

food, generous auction items thanks to local businesses, and live music. Proceeds will benefit Iowa

Kidsave, an organization that matches older Colombian orphan children with loving Iowa homes.

Cookout Details:

4-9 p.m., Saturday, June 9; Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St., Granger

4 p.m. Lawn games, bounce house, minnow races

4-7 p.m. Live Auction including Tailgate, Family, Vacation, Golf packages and many more

5 p.m. Dinner of pulled pork by Butts N’ Buns, hotdogs, cheesy potatoes, beans, and beverages

6-9 p.m. Magician, Acrobats, Dance & Live Music

Tickets: $25 per person/$50 per family cap. Purchase at www.kidsave.org/events or purchase at the door.

Iowa Kidsave is the local chapter of a national organization seeking to get children worldwide out of

orphanages and foster care and into permanent families. In Iowa, the Kidsave Summer Miracles

Program brings Colombian children, ages 11-14, to central Iowa for four weeks in July to meet potential

parents through an orphan hosting program.

Local organizers Karen and John Erikson are passionate about Kidsave for a very personal reason – their 19-year-old daughter, Luz, was adopted in 2013. In 2018 they were able to get three more orphans adopted into forever homes here in Iowa.

“Meeting our daughter Luz through Kidsave has impacted Luz, our marriage, our family, and our

community in a powerful, beautiful way,” they said. “This is too important not to share. Kidsave

Works!”

Check out the Eriksons’ story and Luz’ description of her transition from a Colombian orphanage to her

forever family in Polk City, Iowa: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQsM–EZN6U. Kidsave is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Iowa Kidsave Summer Miracles Program is

currently seeking host families for July. To learn more, visit www.kidsave.org.